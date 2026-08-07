Michael Alan Pollard

Michael Alan Pollard

batsman

Full name:Michael Alan Pollard
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Wellington Firebirds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches515883
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches515883
Innings965780
Not outs825
Runs252218201564
Balls Faced507424001246
Avg28.6533.0920.85
SR49.775.83125.52
Fours321195134
Fifties16108
Sixies252675
Highest16611976
Hundreds320

Another Players

Hancock, David

Hancock, David

Blundell, Tom

Blundell, Tom

Bracewell, Michael

Bracewell, Michael

Woakes, Chris

Woakes, Chris

Vishvaka, Devan

Vishvaka, Devan

McPeake, Iain Geoffrey

McPeake, Iain Geoffrey

Bhula, Jakob

Bhula, Jakob

Georgeson, Luke

Georgeson, Luke

Fletcher, Luke

Fletcher, Luke

Bennett, Hamish

Bennett, Hamish