Michael Alan Pollard
batsman
|Full name:
|Michael Alan Pollard
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|51
|58
|83
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|51
|58
|83
|Innings
|96
|57
|80
|Not outs
|8
|2
|5
|Runs
|2522
|1820
|1564
|Balls Faced
|5074
|2400
|1246
|Avg
|28.65
|33.09
|20.85
|SR
|49.7
|75.83
|125.52
|Fours
|321
|195
|134
|Fifties
|16
|10
|8
|Sixies
|25
|26
|75
|Highest
|166
|119
|76
|Hundreds
|3
|2
|0