Mineth Premaratne

Mineth Premaratne

batsman

Full name:Mineth Premaratne
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Bloomfield Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches53
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches53
Innings73
Not outs00
Runs10750
Balls Faced265115
Avg15.2816.66
SR40.3743.47
Fours121
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest3436
Hundreds00

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