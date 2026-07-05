Mineth Premaratne
batsman
|Full name:
|Mineth Premaratne
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|3
|Innings
|7
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|107
|50
|Balls Faced
|265
|115
|Avg
|15.28
|16.66
|SR
|40.37
|43.47
|Fours
|12
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|34
|36
|Hundreds
|0
|0