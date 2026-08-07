Mirza Mohammed Baig
batsman
|Full name:
|Mirza Mohammed Baig
|Nationality:
|Qatar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|5.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|38
|38
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|19
|19
|SR
|15
|15
|Eco
|7.6
|7.6
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|30
|30
|Balls Faced
|30
|30
|Avg
|10
|10
|SR
|100
|100
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|13
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0