Mirza Mohammed Baig

Mirza Mohammed Baig

batsman

Full name:Mirza Mohammed Baig
Nationality:Qatar

Teams

2025 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings22
Overs5.05.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs3838
Wickets22
Avg1919
SR1515
Eco7.67.6
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs22
Runs3030
Balls Faced3030
Avg1010
SR100100
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1313
Hundreds00

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