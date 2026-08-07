Mitchell Eric Claydon
bowler
|Full name:
|Mitchell Eric Claydon
|Nationality:
|England
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|113
|110
|152
|Innings
|188
|107
|149
|Overs
|2789.3
|799.5
|524.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|515
|38
|4
|Runs
|9943
|4501
|4449
|Wickets
|312
|138
|164
|Avg
|31.86
|32.61
|27.12
|SR
|53.64
|34.77
|19.17
|Eco
|3.56
|5.62
|8.48
|BB
|9
|5
|5
|4w
|11
|3
|0
|5w
|9
|1
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|113
|110
|152
|Innings
|146
|50
|51
|Not outs
|36
|17
|31
|Runs
|1710
|276
|192
|Balls Faced
|2788
|333
|215
|Avg
|15.54
|8.36
|9.6
|SR
|61.33
|82.88
|89.3
|Fours
|247
|20
|17
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|15
|8
|3
|Highest
|77
|19
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0