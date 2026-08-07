Mitchell Eric Claydon

Mitchell Eric Claydon

bowler

Full name:Mitchell Eric Claydon
Nationality:England

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Stags

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches113110152
Innings188107149
Overs2789.3799.5524.1
Balls---
Maidens515384
Runs994345014449
Wickets312138164
Avg31.8632.6127.12
SR53.6434.7719.17
Eco3.565.628.48
BB955
4w1130
5w912
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches113110152
Innings1465051
Not outs361731
Runs1710276192
Balls Faced2788333215
Avg15.548.369.6
SR61.3382.8889.3
Fours2472017
Fifties400
Sixies1583
Highest771919
Hundreds000

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