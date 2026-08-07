Moakumzuk Tzudir

Moakumzuk Tzudir

bowler

Full name:Moakumzuk Tzudir
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Nagaland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches34
Innings21
Overs4.21.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1712
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco3.9212
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches34
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs41
Balls Faced312
Avg41
SR12.950
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest21
Hundreds00

Another Players

Zhimomi, Vino

Zhimomi, Vino

Ngullie, Oren

Ngullie, Oren

Ozukum, Joshua Ben

Ozukum, Joshua Ben

Kumar, Sumit

Kumar, Sumit

Tewatiya, Karan

Tewatiya, Karan

Kense, Khrievitso Atuo U

Kense, Khrievitso Atuo U

Jonathan, Rongsen

Jonathan, Rongsen

Chishi, Nagaho

Chishi, Nagaho

Sangtam, Hopongkyu Chopise

Sangtam, Hopongkyu Chopise

Rupero, Sedezhalie

Rupero, Sedezhalie