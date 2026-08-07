Moakumzuk Tzudir
bowler
|Full name:
|Moakumzuk Tzudir
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|Innings
|2
|1
|Overs
|4.2
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|17
|12
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|3.92
|12
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|4
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|4
|1
|Balls Faced
|31
|2
|Avg
|4
|1
|SR
|12.9
|50
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0