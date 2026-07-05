Mohammad Abbas Musa Alvi

Mohammad Abbas Musa Alvi

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Abbas Musa Alvi
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

Legends of Rupganj

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches612
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches612
Innings511
Not outs00
Runs32202
Balls Faced40171
Avg6.418.36
SR80118.12
Fours522
Fifties01
Sixies012
Highest1764
Hundreds00

Another Players

Halim, Abdul

Halim, Abdul

Hossain, Al-Amin

Hossain, Al-Amin

Islam, Sunzamul

Islam, Sunzamul

Naem, Md Ashik-Ul-Alam

Naem, Md Ashik-Ul-Alam

Hasan, Raqibul

Hasan, Raqibul

Samad, Nabil

Samad, Nabil

Miah, Ruyel

Miah, Ruyel

Haque, Sajjadul

Haque, Sajjadul

Hasan, Tanzid

Hasan, Tanzid

Hayder, Tanbir

Hayder, Tanbir