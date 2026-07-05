Mohammad Abbas Musa Alvi
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Abbas Musa Alvi
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|12
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|12
|Innings
|5
|11
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|32
|202
|Balls Faced
|40
|171
|Avg
|6.4
|18.36
|SR
|80
|118.12
|Fours
|5
|22
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|12
|Highest
|17
|64
|Hundreds
|0
|0