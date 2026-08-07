Mohammad Asghar

Mohammad Asghar

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Asghar
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Karachi Region Blues

Karachi Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches498058
Innings888058
Overs1878.0720.4204.4
Balls---
Maidens337313
Runs571535081504
Wickets17711861
Avg32.2829.7224.65
SR63.6636.6420.13
Eco3.044.867.34
BB1053
4w1350
5w910
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches498058
Innings613115
Not outs19157
Runs36314424
Balls Faced106218733
Avg8.6493
SR34.187772.72
Fours42153
Fifties000
Sixies720
Highest41278
Hundreds000

Another Players

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Yaqoob, Arif

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Khan, Sohail

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Yousuf, Omair

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Shakil, Saud

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Shahnawaz, Dahani

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