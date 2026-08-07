Mohammad Asghar
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Asghar
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|49
|80
|58
|Innings
|88
|80
|58
|Overs
|1878.0
|720.4
|204.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|337
|31
|3
|Runs
|5715
|3508
|1504
|Wickets
|177
|118
|61
|Avg
|32.28
|29.72
|24.65
|SR
|63.66
|36.64
|20.13
|Eco
|3.04
|4.86
|7.34
|BB
|10
|5
|3
|4w
|13
|5
|0
|5w
|9
|1
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|49
|80
|58
|Innings
|61
|31
|15
|Not outs
|19
|15
|7
|Runs
|363
|144
|24
|Balls Faced
|1062
|187
|33
|Avg
|8.64
|9
|3
|SR
|34.18
|77
|72.72
|Fours
|42
|15
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|7
|2
|0
|Highest
|41
|27
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0