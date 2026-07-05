Mohammad Asif Hasan

Mohammad Asif Hasan

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Asif Hasan
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2026 Teams

Dhaka Dominators

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches137222
Innings217220
Overs291.5592.365.0
Balls---
Maidens45331
Runs10222666440
Wickets209816
Avg51.127.227.5
SR87.5536.2724.37
Eco3.54.496.76
BB553
4w030
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches137222
Innings173611
Not outs6157
Runs6121537
Balls Faced28044143
Avg5.5410.239.25
SR21.7848.7586.04
Fours11104
Fifties000
Sixies050
Highest202314
Hundreds000

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