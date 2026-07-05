Mohammad Asif Hasan
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Asif Hasan
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|72
|22
|Innings
|21
|72
|20
|Overs
|291.5
|592.3
|65.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|45
|33
|1
|Runs
|1022
|2666
|440
|Wickets
|20
|98
|16
|Avg
|51.1
|27.2
|27.5
|SR
|87.55
|36.27
|24.37
|Eco
|3.5
|4.49
|6.76
|BB
|5
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|3
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|72
|22
|Innings
|17
|36
|11
|Not outs
|6
|15
|7
|Runs
|61
|215
|37
|Balls Faced
|280
|441
|43
|Avg
|5.54
|10.23
|9.25
|SR
|21.78
|48.75
|86.04
|Fours
|11
|10
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|5
|0
|Highest
|20
|23
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0