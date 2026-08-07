Mohammad Ikramullah Khan

Mohammad Ikramullah Khan

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Ikramullah Khan
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches18112
Innings30112
Overs401.578.08.0
Balls---
Maidens8440
Runs145047756
Wickets57191
Avg25.4325.156
SR42.2924.6348
Eco3.66.117
BB1231
4w200
5w300
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches18112
Innings3042
Not outs411
Runs408277
Balls Faced829579
Avg15.6997
SR49.2147.3677.77
Fours5521
Fifties100
Sixies300
Highest7095
Hundreds000

Another Players

Nadeem, Mohammed

Nadeem, Mohammed

Athamlebbe, Mohammad Ahnaff

Athamlebbe, Mohammad Ahnaff

Munaweera, Gayan

Munaweera, Gayan

Kumar, Bipin

Kumar, Bipin

Khan, Jassim

Khan, Jassim

Khan, Kamran

Khan, Kamran

Rizlan, Mohammad

Rizlan, Mohammad

A, Mohammed Irshad E

A, Mohammed Irshad E

Ibrahim, Zaheer

Ibrahim, Zaheer

Farooq, Amir

Farooq, Amir