Mohammad Ikramullah Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Ikramullah Khan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|11
|2
|Innings
|30
|11
|2
|Overs
|401.5
|78.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|84
|4
|0
|Runs
|1450
|477
|56
|Wickets
|57
|19
|1
|Avg
|25.43
|25.1
|56
|SR
|42.29
|24.63
|48
|Eco
|3.6
|6.11
|7
|BB
|12
|3
|1
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|11
|2
|Innings
|30
|4
|2
|Not outs
|4
|1
|1
|Runs
|408
|27
|7
|Balls Faced
|829
|57
|9
|Avg
|15.69
|9
|7
|SR
|49.21
|47.36
|77.77
|Fours
|55
|2
|1
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|0
|Highest
|70
|9
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0