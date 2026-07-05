Mohammad Kaif
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Kaif
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
|Date of Birth (Age):
|December 01, 1980 (42)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Sagittarius
|Height:
|173 cm
|Hometown:
|Uttar Pradesh, India
|Jersey Number:
|7
|Social Media:
|Twitter, Instagram , Facebook
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|125
|186
|274
|75
|Innings
|1
|0
|53
|45
|0
|Overs
|3.0
|0
|247.2
|194.2
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|55
|2
|0
|Runs
|4
|0
|715
|1009
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|20
|33
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|35.75
|30.57
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|74.2
|35.33
|0
|Eco
|1.33
|0
|2.89
|5.19
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|125
|186
|274
|75
|Innings
|22
|110
|289
|253
|68
|Not outs
|3
|24
|24
|42
|11
|Runs
|624
|2753
|10229
|7812
|1237
|Balls Faced
|1548
|3822
|0
|10798
|1201
|Avg
|32.84
|32.01
|38.6
|37.02
|21.7
|SR
|40.31
|72.03
|0
|72.34
|102.99
|Fours
|64
|228
|0
|668
|117
|Fifties
|3
|17
|59
|59
|7
|Sixies
|2
|9
|0
|65
|26
|Highest
|148
|111
|202
|151
|70
|Hundreds
|1
|2
|19
|6
|0