Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Kaif
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm
Date of Birth (Age):December 01, 1980 (42)
Zodiac Sign:Sagittarius
Height:173 cm
Hometown:Uttar Pradesh, India
Jersey Number:7
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram , Facebook

Teams

2024 Teams

Gujarat Giants

Manipal Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches1312518627475
Innings1053450
Overs3.00247.2194.20
Balls-----
Maidens005520
Runs4071510090
Wickets0020330
Avg0035.7530.570
SR0074.235.330
Eco1.3302.895.190
BB00440
4w00020
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches1312518627475
Innings2211028925368
Not outs324244211
Runs62427531022978121237
Balls Faced154838220107981201
Avg32.8432.0138.637.0221.7
SR40.3172.03072.34102.99
Fours642280668117
Fifties31759597
Sixies2906526
Highest14811120215170
Hundreds121960

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