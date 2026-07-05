Mohammad Mukidul Islam

Mohammad Mukidul Islam

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Mukidul Islam
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2026 Teams

Chattogram Challengers

Dhaka Dominators

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches163543
Innings283339
Overs413.4271.5125.3
Balls---
Maidens69101
Runs130414561090
Wickets575443
Avg22.8726.9625.34
SR43.5430.217.51
Eco3.155.358.68
BB1255
4w220
5w311
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches163543
Innings201513
Not outs1276
Runs583742
Balls Faced1786447
Avg7.254.626
SR32.5857.8189.36
Fours612
Fifties000
Sixies333
Highest152311
Hundreds000

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