Mohammad Mukidul Islam
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Mukidul Islam
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|35
|43
|Innings
|28
|33
|39
|Overs
|413.4
|271.5
|125.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|69
|10
|1
|Runs
|1304
|1456
|1090
|Wickets
|57
|54
|43
|Avg
|22.87
|26.96
|25.34
|SR
|43.54
|30.2
|17.51
|Eco
|3.15
|5.35
|8.68
|BB
|12
|5
|5
|4w
|2
|2
|0
|5w
|3
|1
|1
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|35
|43
|Innings
|20
|15
|13
|Not outs
|12
|7
|6
|Runs
|58
|37
|42
|Balls Faced
|178
|64
|47
|Avg
|7.25
|4.62
|6
|SR
|32.58
|57.81
|89.36
|Fours
|6
|1
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|3
|Highest
|15
|23
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0