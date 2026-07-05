Mohammad Nasir Hossain
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohammad Nasir Hossain
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|65
|31
|102
|221
|143
|Innings
|25
|43
|11
|135
|184
|106
|Overs
|154.0
|209.2
|29.5
|1058.1
|1218.0
|280.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|26
|4
|0
|205
|69
|6
|Runs
|442
|988
|262
|2987
|4910
|2079
|Wickets
|8
|24
|7
|92
|157
|75
|Avg
|55.25
|41.16
|37.42
|32.46
|31.27
|27.72
|SR
|115.5
|52.33
|25.57
|69.01
|46.54
|22.44
|Eco
|2.87
|4.71
|8.78
|2.82
|4.03
|7.41
|BB
|3
|3
|2
|5
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|65
|31
|102
|221
|143
|Innings
|32
|52
|24
|166
|192
|120
|Not outs
|2
|8
|4
|12
|34
|21
|Runs
|1044
|1281
|370
|5948
|6207
|2297
|Balls Faced
|1917
|1605
|326
|0
|7375
|1979
|Avg
|34.8
|29.11
|18.5
|38.62
|39.28
|23.2
|SR
|54.46
|79.81
|113.49
|0
|84.16
|116.06
|Fours
|119
|112
|30
|0
|562
|194
|Fifties
|6
|6
|2
|33
|37
|8
|Sixies
|10
|15
|7
|0
|122
|59
|Highest
|100
|100
|50
|295
|134
|80
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0
|8
|10
|0