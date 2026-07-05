Mohammad Nasir Hossain

Mohammad Nasir Hossain

all rounder

Full name:Mohammad Nasir Hossain
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Dhaka Dominators

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches196531102221143
Innings254311135184106
Overs154.0209.229.51058.11218.0280.3
Balls------
Maidens2640205696
Runs442988262298749102079
Wickets82479215775
Avg55.2541.1637.4232.4631.2727.72
SR115.552.3325.5769.0146.5422.44
Eco2.874.718.782.824.037.41
BB332555
4w000211
5w000111
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches196531102221143
Innings325224166192120
Not outs284123421
Runs10441281370594862072297
Balls Faced19171605326073751979
Avg34.829.1118.538.6239.2823.2
SR54.4679.81113.49084.16116.06
Fours119112300562194
Fifties66233378
Sixies10157012259
Highest1001005029513480
Hundreds1108100

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