Mohammad Naveed Zadran

Mohammad Naveed Zadran

all rounder

Full name:Mohammad Naveed Zadran
Nationality:Afghanistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Afghanistan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches9
Innings18
Overs250.2
Balls-
Maidens37
Runs983
Wickets38
Avg25.86
SR39.52
Eco3.92
BB8
4w1
5w3
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches9
Innings11
Not outs6
Runs109
Balls Faced107
Avg21.8
SR101.86
Fours8
Fifties0
Sixies7
Highest37
Hundreds0

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