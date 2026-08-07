Mohammad Naveed Zadran
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohammad Naveed Zadran
|Nationality:
|Afghanistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|18
|Overs
|250.2
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|37
|Runs
|983
|Wickets
|38
|Avg
|25.86
|SR
|39.52
|Eco
|3.92
|BB
|8
|4w
|1
|5w
|3
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|11
|Not outs
|6
|Runs
|109
|Balls Faced
|107
|Avg
|21.8
|SR
|101.86
|Fours
|8
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|7
|Highest
|37
|Hundreds
|0