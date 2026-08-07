Mohammad Taha Khan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mohammad Taha Khan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|10
|8
|Innings
|0
|3
|2
|Overs
|0
|8.0
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|39
|35
|Wickets
|0
|1
|0
|Avg
|0
|39
|0
|SR
|0
|48
|0
|Eco
|0
|4.87
|7
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|10
|8
|Innings
|2
|7
|5
|Not outs
|0
|1
|1
|Runs
|7
|122
|66
|Balls Faced
|28
|126
|73
|Avg
|3.5
|20.33
|16.5
|SR
|25
|96.82
|90.41
|Fours
|1
|16
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|3
|0
|Highest
|7
|33
|47
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0