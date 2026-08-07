Mohammad Taha Khan

Mohammad Taha Khan

all rounder

Full name:Mohammad Taha Khan
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Karachi Region Blues

Karachi Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1108
Innings032
Overs08.05.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs03935
Wickets010
Avg0390
SR0480
Eco04.877
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1108
Innings275
Not outs011
Runs712266
Balls Faced2812673
Avg3.520.3316.5
SR2596.8290.41
Fours1166
Fifties000
Sixies030
Highest73347
Hundreds000

Another Players

Mehmood, Taha

Mehmood, Taha

Ilyas, Junaid

Ilyas, Junaid

Khan, Azam

Khan, Azam

Hasan, Mohammad

Hasan, Mohammad

Aziz, Rameez

Aziz, Rameez

Yaqoob, Arif

Yaqoob, Arif

Khan, Sohail

Khan, Sohail

Yousuf, Omair

Yousuf, Omair

Shakil, Saud

Shakil, Saud

Shahnawaz, Dahani

Shahnawaz, Dahani