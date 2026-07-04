Mohammad Umar
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Umar
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|10
|Innings
|21
|12
|10
|Overs
|375.4
|99.3
|34.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|82
|3
|0
|Runs
|1112
|571
|330
|Wickets
|37
|25
|10
|Avg
|30.05
|22.84
|33
|SR
|60.91
|23.88
|20.9
|Eco
|2.96
|5.73
|9.47
|BB
|7
|4
|3
|4w
|2
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|10
|Innings
|15
|8
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|236
|24
|4
|Balls Faced
|0
|33
|13
|Avg
|16.85
|3.42
|1.33
|SR
|0
|72.72
|30.76
|Fours
|0
|2
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|59
|9
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0