Mohammad Umar

Mohammad Umar

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Umar
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Karachi Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches121210
Innings211210
Overs375.499.334.5
Balls---
Maidens8230
Runs1112571330
Wickets372510
Avg30.0522.8433
SR60.9123.8820.9
Eco2.965.739.47
BB743
4w210
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches121210
Innings1584
Not outs111
Runs236244
Balls Faced03313
Avg16.853.421.33
SR072.7230.76
Fours020
Fifties100
Sixies000
Highest5993
Hundreds000

Another Players

Ilyas, Junaid

Ilyas, Junaid

Khan, Azam

Khan, Azam

Hasan, Mohammad

Hasan, Mohammad

Aziz, Rameez

Aziz, Rameez

Yaqoob, Arif

Yaqoob, Arif

Khan, Sohail

Khan, Sohail

Yousuf, Omair

Yousuf, Omair

Shakil, Saud

Shakil, Saud

Shahnawaz, Dahani

Shahnawaz, Dahani

Mudassar, Ghulam

Mudassar, Ghulam