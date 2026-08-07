Mohammad Waheed

Mohammad Waheed

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Waheed
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Lahore Region Blues

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches19206
Innings30175
Overs264.4127.314.0
Balls---
Maidens3740
Runs862714120
Wickets23225
Avg37.4732.4524
SR69.0434.7716.8
Eco3.255.68.57
BB443
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches19206
Innings33206
Not outs220
Runs67941429
Balls Faced134155136
Avg21.9234.83
SR50.6375.1380.55
Fours98402
Fifties130
Sixies431
Highest1107516
Hundreds100

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