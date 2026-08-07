Mohammad Waheed
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Waheed
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|20
|6
|Innings
|30
|17
|5
|Overs
|264.4
|127.3
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|37
|4
|0
|Runs
|862
|714
|120
|Wickets
|23
|22
|5
|Avg
|37.47
|32.45
|24
|SR
|69.04
|34.77
|16.8
|Eco
|3.25
|5.6
|8.57
|BB
|4
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|20
|6
|Innings
|33
|20
|6
|Not outs
|2
|2
|0
|Runs
|679
|414
|29
|Balls Faced
|1341
|551
|36
|Avg
|21.9
|23
|4.83
|SR
|50.63
|75.13
|80.55
|Fours
|98
|40
|2
|Fifties
|1
|3
|0
|Sixies
|4
|3
|1
|Highest
|110
|75
|16
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0