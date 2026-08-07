Mohit Avasthi
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohit Avasthi
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|12
|12
|Innings
|24
|12
|12
|Overs
|313.2
|95.0
|46.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|61
|5
|1
|Runs
|1021
|523
|350
|Wickets
|37
|17
|20
|Avg
|27.59
|30.76
|17.5
|SR
|50.81
|33.52
|13.8
|Eco
|3.25
|5.5
|7.6
|BB
|7
|4
|3
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|12
|12
|Innings
|12
|7
|0
|Not outs
|5
|4
|0
|Runs
|152
|6
|0
|Balls Faced
|322
|12
|0
|Avg
|21.71
|2
|0
|SR
|47.2
|50
|0
|Fours
|15
|0
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|6
|0
|0
|Highest
|69
|2
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
Mohit Avasthi NewsView all
Right now you can get to know cricketer Mohit Avasthi better as we have gathered news about him for you, everything from his training plan to his personal motivation to take to the field of play.