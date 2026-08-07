Mohit Avasthi

Mohit Avasthi

bowler

Full name:Mohit Avasthi
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Mumbai

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches131212
Innings241212
Overs313.295.046.0
Balls---
Maidens6151
Runs1021523350
Wickets371720
Avg27.5930.7617.5
SR50.8133.5213.8
Eco3.255.57.6
BB743
4w110
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches131212
Innings1270
Not outs540
Runs15260
Balls Faced322120
Avg21.7120
SR47.2500
Fours1500
Fifties100
Sixies600
Highest6920
Hundreds000

Mohit Avasthi News

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Right now you can get to know cricketer Mohit Avasthi better as we have gathered news about him for you, everything from his training plan to his personal motivation to take to the field of play.

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