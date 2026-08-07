Monu Kumar Singh

Monu Kumar Singh

bowler

Full name:Monu Kumar Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Southern Super Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11029
Innings21029
Overs21.075.3103.1
Balls---
Maidens442
Runs69382735
Wickets21137
Avg34.534.7219.86
SR6341.1816.72
Eco3.285.057.12
BB224
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches11029
Innings1512
Not outs126
Runs82149
Balls Faced52044
Avg078.16
SR160105111.36
Fours233
Fifties000
Sixies013
Highest81716
Hundreds000

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