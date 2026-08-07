Monu Kumar Singh
bowler
|Full name:
|Monu Kumar Singh
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|10
|29
|Innings
|2
|10
|29
|Overs
|21.0
|75.3
|103.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|4
|2
|Runs
|69
|382
|735
|Wickets
|2
|11
|37
|Avg
|34.5
|34.72
|19.86
|SR
|63
|41.18
|16.72
|Eco
|3.28
|5.05
|7.12
|BB
|2
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|10
|29
|Innings
|1
|5
|12
|Not outs
|1
|2
|6
|Runs
|8
|21
|49
|Balls Faced
|5
|20
|44
|Avg
|0
|7
|8.16
|SR
|160
|105
|111.36
|Fours
|2
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|3
|Highest
|8
|17
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0