Morris Alessandro
bowler
|Full name:
|Morris Alessandro
|Nationality:
|Cayman islands
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|10
|10
|Overs
|37.0
|37.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|212
|212
|Wickets
|17
|17
|Avg
|12.47
|12.47
|SR
|13.05
|13.05
|Eco
|5.72
|5.72
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|5
|5
|Balls Faced
|21
|21
|Avg
|2.5
|2.5
|SR
|23.8
|23.8
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|3
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0