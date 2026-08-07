Morris Alessandro

Morris Alessandro

bowler

Full name:Morris Alessandro
Nationality:Cayman islands

Teams

2025 Teams

Cayman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings1010
Overs37.037.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs212212
Wickets1717
Avg12.4712.47
SR13.0513.05
Eco5.725.72
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1010
Innings55
Not outs33
Runs55
Balls Faced2121
Avg2.52.5
SR23.823.8
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest33
Hundreds00

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