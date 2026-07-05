Muhammad Abbas Ghani
batsman
|Full name:
|Muhammad Abbas Ghani
|Nationality:
|Hungary
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|4.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|16
|16
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|4
|4
|SR
|6
|6
|Eco
|4
|4
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|13
|13
|Balls Faced
|8
|8
|Avg
|13
|13
|SR
|162.5
|162.5
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|13
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0