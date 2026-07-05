Muhammad Abbas Ghani

Muhammad Abbas Ghani

batsman

Full name:Muhammad Abbas Ghani
Nationality:Hungary
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Budapest Blinders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings22
Overs4.04.0
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs1616
Wickets44
Avg44
SR66
Eco44
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches22
Innings11
Not outs00
Runs1313
Balls Faced88
Avg1313
SR162.5162.5
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1313
Hundreds00

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