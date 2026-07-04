Muhammad Amir Azim Abdul Shukor

Muhammad Amir Azim Abdul Shukor

bowler

Full name:Muhammad Amir Azim Abdul Shukor
Nationality:Malaysia

Teams

2026 Teams

Malaysia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches128828
Innings112312
Overs1.032.110.032.1
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs721054210
Wickets011111
Avg019.095419.09
SR017.546017.54
Eco76.525.46.52
BB0313
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches128828
Innings120820
Not outs0020
Runs17333219333
Balls Faced18296289296
Avg1716.6536.516.65
SR94.44112.575.77112.5
Fours3302430
Fifties0222
Sixies012012
Highest17807180
Hundreds0000

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