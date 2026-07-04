Muhammad Amir Azim Abdul Shukor
bowler
|Full name:
|Muhammad Amir Azim Abdul Shukor
|Nationality:
|Malaysia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|28
|8
|28
|Innings
|1
|12
|3
|12
|Overs
|1.0
|32.1
|10.0
|32.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|7
|210
|54
|210
|Wickets
|0
|11
|1
|11
|Avg
|0
|19.09
|54
|19.09
|SR
|0
|17.54
|60
|17.54
|Eco
|7
|6.52
|5.4
|6.52
|BB
|0
|3
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|28
|8
|28
|Innings
|1
|20
|8
|20
|Not outs
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|17
|333
|219
|333
|Balls Faced
|18
|296
|289
|296
|Avg
|17
|16.65
|36.5
|16.65
|SR
|94.44
|112.5
|75.77
|112.5
|Fours
|3
|30
|24
|30
|Fifties
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Sixies
|0
|12
|0
|12
|Highest
|17
|80
|71
|80
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0