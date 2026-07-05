Muhammad Ikramullah

Muhammad Ikramullah

bowler

Full name:Muhammad Ikramullah

Teams

2023 Teams

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Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches787
Innings787
Overs22.059.222.0
Balls---
Maidens030
Runs158285158
Wickets9129
Avg17.5523.7517.55
SR14.6629.6614.66
Eco7.184.87.18
BB333
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches787
Innings282
Not outs040
Runs1415014
Balls Faced1820518
Avg737.57
SR77.7773.1777.77
Fours181
Fifties010
Sixies060
Highest145314
Hundreds000

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