Muhammad Ikramullah
bowler
|Full name:
|Muhammad Ikramullah
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|8
|7
|Innings
|7
|8
|7
|Overs
|22.0
|59.2
|22.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|158
|285
|158
|Wickets
|9
|12
|9
|Avg
|17.55
|23.75
|17.55
|SR
|14.66
|29.66
|14.66
|Eco
|7.18
|4.8
|7.18
|BB
|3
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|8
|7
|Innings
|2
|8
|2
|Not outs
|0
|4
|0
|Runs
|14
|150
|14
|Balls Faced
|18
|205
|18
|Avg
|7
|37.5
|7
|SR
|77.77
|73.17
|77.77
|Fours
|1
|8
|1
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|6
|0
|Highest
|14
|53
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0