Muhammad Jabir Ajmir Khan

Muhammad Jabir Ajmir Khan

bowler

Full name:Muhammad Jabir Ajmir Khan
Nationality:Qatar

Teams

2025 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings77
Overs21.021.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs189189
Wickets88
Avg23.6223.62
SR15.7515.75
Eco99
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs22
Balls Faced33
Avg11
SR66.6666.66
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest22
Hundreds00

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