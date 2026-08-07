Muhammad Jabir Ajmir Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Muhammad Jabir Ajmir Khan
|Nationality:
|Qatar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|7
|7
|Overs
|21.0
|21.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|189
|189
|Wickets
|8
|8
|Avg
|23.62
|23.62
|SR
|15.75
|15.75
|Eco
|9
|9
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|2
|2
|Balls Faced
|3
|3
|Avg
|1
|1
|SR
|66.66
|66.66
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0