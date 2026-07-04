Muhammad Kamran

Muhammad Kamran

all rounder

Full name:Muhammad Kamran
Nationality:Spain

Teams

2023 Teams

Pak L Care Badalona

Spain

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1919
Innings1818
Overs67.167.1
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs351351
Wickets2222
Avg15.9515.95
SR18.3118.31
Eco5.225.22
BB55
4w11
5w11
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1919
Innings1212
Not outs33
Runs123123
Balls Faced116116
Avg13.6613.66
SR106.03106.03
Fours1010
Fifties11
Sixies33
Highest5252
Hundreds00

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