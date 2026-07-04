Muhammad Kamran
all rounder
|Full name:
|Muhammad Kamran
|Nationality:
|Spain
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|Innings
|18
|18
|Overs
|67.1
|67.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|351
|351
|Wickets
|22
|22
|Avg
|15.95
|15.95
|SR
|18.31
|18.31
|Eco
|5.22
|5.22
|BB
|5
|5
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|19
|19
|Innings
|12
|12
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|123
|123
|Balls Faced
|116
|116
|Avg
|13.66
|13.66
|SR
|106.03
|106.03
|Fours
|10
|10
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|52
|52
|Hundreds
|0
|0