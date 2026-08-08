Squads Bulgaria vs Spain T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 18.08.2026

T20i

BUL
BUL
SPA
SPA

Playing

BUL
BUL
SPA
SPA
First TeamSecond Team
Ali Hassan

no information yet

Chughtai Zeerak

all rounder

Ali Yasir

bowler

Dowling Anthony

no information yet

Duff Oscar

no information yet

Gogev Milen

no information yet

Dar Hamza

no information yet

Hussain Firas

all rounder

Hughes-Pinan Sebastian

no information yet

Mishra Prakash

all rounder

Ihsan Mohammad

no information yet

Raja Danyal

no information yet

Mohammad Atif

no information yet

Rasool Ali

all rounder

Rasool Omar

wicket keeper

Soler Alec Davidson

no information yet

Zaroo Isa

all rounder

Yasin Mohammad

no information yet

Bench

BUL
BUL
SPA
SPA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet