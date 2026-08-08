Squads Bulgaria vs Spain T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier C 18.08.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ahmadhel Agagyul
batsman
Ali Hassan
no information yet
Chughtai Zeerak
all rounder
Ali Yasir
bowler
Dowling Anthony
no information yet
Burns Lorne Patrick
all rounder
Duff Oscar
no information yet
Calle Daniel Doyle
batsman
Gogev Milen
no information yet
Dar Hamza
no information yet
Hussain Firas
all rounder
Hughes-Pinan Sebastian
no information yet
Mishra Prakash
all rounder
Ihsan Mohammad
no information yet
Nikolov Dimo Krasimirov
all rounder
Iqbal Raja Adeel
bowler
Raja Danyal
no information yet
Mohammad Atif
no information yet
Rasool Ali
all rounder
Munoz-Mills Christian
batsman
Rasool Omar
wicket keeper
Rumistrzewicz Charlie
bowler
Singh Gagandeep
bowler
Soler Alec Davidson
no information yet
Yousuf Huzaif
bowler
Syed Shafat Ali
bowler
Zaroo Isa
all rounder
Yasin Mohammad
no information yet
Match has not started yet