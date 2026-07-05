Muhammad Murad
bowler
|Full name:
|Muhammad Murad
|Nationality:
|Qatar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|5
|12
|Innings
|12
|5
|12
|Overs
|38.0
|45.3
|38.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|2
|1
|Runs
|268
|260
|268
|Wickets
|13
|12
|13
|Avg
|20.61
|21.66
|20.61
|SR
|17.53
|22.75
|17.53
|Eco
|7.05
|5.71
|7.05
|BB
|3
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|5
|12
|Innings
|7
|5
|7
|Not outs
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|47
|42
|47
|Balls Faced
|49
|75
|49
|Avg
|9.4
|8.4
|9.4
|SR
|95.91
|56
|95.91
|Fours
|0
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|1
|4
|Highest
|14
|26
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0