Muhammad Murad

Muhammad Murad

bowler

Full name:Muhammad Murad
Nationality:Qatar

Teams

2025 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches12512
Innings12512
Overs38.045.338.0
Balls---
Maidens121
Runs268260268
Wickets131213
Avg20.6121.6620.61
SR17.5322.7517.53
Eco7.055.717.05
BB343
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches12512
Innings757
Not outs202
Runs474247
Balls Faced497549
Avg9.48.49.4
SR95.915695.91
Fours010
Fifties000
Sixies414
Highest142614
Hundreds000

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