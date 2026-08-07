Muhammad Zaid Alam
all rounder
|Full name:
|Muhammad Zaid Alam
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|6
|6
|Innings
|5
|6
|0
|Overs
|36.0
|43.4
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|8
|3
|0
|Runs
|108
|202
|0
|Wickets
|6
|11
|0
|Avg
|18
|18.36
|0
|SR
|36
|23.81
|0
|Eco
|3
|4.62
|0
|BB
|4
|5
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|6
|6
|Innings
|5
|6
|5
|Not outs
|1
|0
|1
|Runs
|62
|92
|18
|Balls Faced
|129
|165
|23
|Avg
|15.5
|15.33
|4.5
|SR
|48.06
|55.75
|78.26
|Fours
|8
|6
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|30
|26
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0