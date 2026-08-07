Muhammad Zaid Alam

Muhammad Zaid Alam

all rounder

Full name:Muhammad Zaid Alam
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2023 Teams

Lahore Region Blues

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches366
Innings560
Overs36.043.40
Balls---
Maidens830
Runs1082020
Wickets6110
Avg1818.360
SR3623.810
Eco34.620
BB450
4w000
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches366
Innings565
Not outs101
Runs629218
Balls Faced12916523
Avg15.515.334.5
SR48.0655.7578.26
Fours861
Fifties000
Sixies020
Highest30268
Hundreds000

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