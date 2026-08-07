Mujtaba Yousuf
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mujtaba Yousuf
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|16
|21
|Innings
|6
|16
|21
|Overs
|78.5
|127.5
|71.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|5
|2
|Runs
|290
|691
|545
|Wickets
|12
|16
|20
|Avg
|24.16
|43.18
|27.25
|SR
|39.41
|47.93
|21.3
|Eco
|3.67
|5.4
|7.67
|BB
|6
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|16
|21
|Innings
|6
|9
|3
|Not outs
|5
|5
|1
|Runs
|21
|47
|2
|Balls Faced
|72
|77
|8
|Avg
|21
|11.75
|1
|SR
|29.16
|61.03
|25
|Fours
|2
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|11
|32
|2
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0