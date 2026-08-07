Mujtaba Yousuf

Mujtaba Yousuf

all rounder

Full name:Mujtaba Yousuf

Teams

2026 Teams

Jammu And Kashmir

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches31621
Innings61621
Overs78.5127.571.0
Balls---
Maidens1052
Runs290691545
Wickets121620
Avg24.1643.1827.25
SR39.4147.9321.3
Eco3.675.47.67
BB623
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches31621
Innings693
Not outs551
Runs21472
Balls Faced72778
Avg2111.751
SR29.1661.0325
Fours240
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest11322
Hundreds000

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