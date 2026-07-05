Mukhtar Kajir Hussain
bowler
|Full name:
|Mukhtar Kajir Hussain
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|27
|31
|21
|Innings
|44
|31
|21
|Overs
|822.5
|219.5
|72.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|140
|21
|2
|Runs
|2637
|1120
|558
|Wickets
|88
|38
|24
|Avg
|29.96
|29.47
|23.25
|SR
|56.1
|34.71
|18
|Eco
|3.2
|5.09
|7.75
|BB
|9
|4
|4
|4w
|2
|1
|1
|5w
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|27
|31
|21
|Innings
|41
|19
|6
|Not outs
|4
|6
|5
|Runs
|322
|262
|52
|Balls Faced
|630
|281
|28
|Avg
|8.7
|20.15
|52
|SR
|51.11
|93.23
|185.71
|Fours
|44
|19
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|7
|13
|4
|Highest
|48
|47
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0