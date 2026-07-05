Mukhtar Kajir Hussain

Mukhtar Kajir Hussain

bowler

Full name:Mukhtar Kajir Hussain
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Assam

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches273121
Innings443121
Overs822.5219.572.0
Balls---
Maidens140212
Runs26371120558
Wickets883824
Avg29.9629.4723.25
SR56.134.7118
Eco3.25.097.75
BB944
4w211
5w500
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches273121
Innings41196
Not outs465
Runs32226252
Balls Faced63028128
Avg8.720.1552
SR51.1193.23185.71
Fours44194
Fifties000
Sixies7134
Highest484725
Hundreds000

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