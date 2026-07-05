Munim Shahriar Jummon
batsman
|Full name:
|Munim Shahriar Jummon
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|4
|32
|30
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|4
|32
|30
|Innings
|5
|6
|32
|29
|Not outs
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Runs
|34
|143
|588
|598
|Balls Faced
|47
|260
|683
|453
|Avg
|6.8
|23.83
|19.6
|21.35
|SR
|72.34
|55
|86.09
|132
|Fours
|5
|17
|80
|63
|Fifties
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Sixies
|0
|1
|4
|25
|Highest
|17
|59
|88
|92
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0