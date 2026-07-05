Munim Shahriar Jummon

Munim Shahriar Jummon

batsman

Full name:Munim Shahriar Jummon
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Dhaka Dominators

Noakhali Express

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches543230
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches543230
Innings563229
Not outs0021
Runs34143588598
Balls Faced47260683453
Avg6.823.8319.621.35
SR72.345586.09132
Fours5178063
Fifties0223
Sixies01425
Highest17598892
Hundreds0000

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