Musaif Aijaz

Musaif Aijaz

batsman

Full name:Musaif Aijaz
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Jammu And Kashmir

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches82
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches82
Innings131
Not outs30
Runs2935
Balls Faced6229
Avg29.35
SR47.155.55
Fours330
Fifties10
Sixies50
Highest895
Hundreds00

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