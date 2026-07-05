Muslim Yar Ashraf

Muslim Yar Ashraf

bowler

Full name:Muslim Yar Ashraf
Nationality:Germany

Teams

2026 Teams

Germany

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4040
Innings4040
Overs138.0138.0
Balls--
Maidens44
Runs853853
Wickets5252
Avg16.416.4
SR15.9215.92
Eco6.186.18
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches4040
Innings1515
Not outs55
Runs191191
Balls Faced152152
Avg19.119.1
SR125.65125.65
Fours1212
Fifties00
Sixies88
Highest3939
Hundreds00

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