Muslim Yar Ashraf
bowler
|Full name:
|Muslim Yar Ashraf
|Nationality:
|Germany
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|40
|40
|Innings
|40
|40
|Overs
|138.0
|138.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|4
|Runs
|853
|853
|Wickets
|52
|52
|Avg
|16.4
|16.4
|SR
|15.92
|15.92
|Eco
|6.18
|6.18
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|40
|40
|Innings
|15
|15
|Not outs
|5
|5
|Runs
|191
|191
|Balls Faced
|152
|152
|Avg
|19.1
|19.1
|SR
|125.65
|125.65
|Fours
|12
|12
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|8
|Highest
|39
|39
|Hundreds
|0
|0