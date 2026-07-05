Nadeera Ishan

Nadeera Ishan

bowler

Full name:Nadeera Ishan
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Sri Lanka Air Force SC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches25
Innings24
Overs14.09.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs6642
Wickets15
Avg668.4
SR8410.8
Eco4.714.66
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches25
Innings21
Not outs11
Runs84
Balls Faced125
Avg80
SR66.6680
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest84
Hundreds00

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