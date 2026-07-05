Nadeera Ishan
bowler
|Full name:
|Nadeera Ishan
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|5
|Innings
|2
|4
|Overs
|14.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|66
|42
|Wickets
|1
|5
|Avg
|66
|8.4
|SR
|84
|10.8
|Eco
|4.71
|4.66
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|5
|Innings
|2
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|8
|4
|Balls Faced
|12
|5
|Avg
|8
|0
|SR
|66.66
|80
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|4
|Hundreds
|0
|0