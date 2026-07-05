Naeem Islam Jr
bowler
|Full name:
|Naeem Islam Jr
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|73
|28
|Innings
|15
|73
|25
|Overs
|252.3
|574.4
|74.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|48
|16
|0
|Runs
|748
|2719
|539
|Wickets
|11
|69
|14
|Avg
|68
|39.4
|38.5
|SR
|137.72
|49.97
|31.71
|Eco
|2.96
|4.73
|7.28
|BB
|6
|6
|2
|4w
|0
|3
|0
|5w
|1
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|73
|28
|Innings
|16
|36
|10
|Not outs
|4
|18
|2
|Runs
|158
|149
|63
|Balls Faced
|736
|232
|71
|Avg
|13.16
|8.27
|7.87
|SR
|21.46
|64.22
|88.73
|Fours
|18
|5
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|Highest
|49
|13
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0