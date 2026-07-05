Naeem Islam Jr

Naeem Islam Jr

bowler

Full name:Naeem Islam Jr
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Brothers Union

Legends of Rupganj

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches117328
Innings157325
Overs252.3574.474.0
Balls---
Maidens48160
Runs7482719539
Wickets116914
Avg6839.438.5
SR137.7249.9731.71
Eco2.964.737.28
BB662
4w030
5w110
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches117328
Innings163610
Not outs4182
Runs15814963
Balls Faced73623271
Avg13.168.277.87
SR21.4664.2288.73
Fours1855
Fifties000
Sixies020
Highest491334
Hundreds000

Another Players

Jasimuddin

Jasimuddin

Uddin, Raihan

Uddin, Raihan

Khan, Moin

Khan, Moin

Ghosh, Dhiman

Ghosh, Dhiman

Islam, Anisul

Islam, Anisul

Halim, Abdul

Halim, Abdul

Hossain, Al-Amin

Hossain, Al-Amin

Islam, Sunzamul

Islam, Sunzamul

Nasim, Saad

Nasim, Saad

Raihan, Abu Raihan

Raihan, Abu Raihan