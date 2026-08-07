Nafees Saheb Siddique

Nafees Saheb Siddique

batsman

Full name:Nafees Saheb Siddique
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Meghalaya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches42
Innings62
Overs55.018.0
Balls--
Maidens140
Runs20482
Wickets56
Avg40.813.66
SR6618
Eco3.74.55
BB26
4w00
5w01
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches42
Innings61
Not outs20
Runs51
Balls Faced382
Avg1.251
SR13.1550
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest21
Hundreds00

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