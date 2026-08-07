Nafees Saheb Siddique
batsman
|Full name:
|Nafees Saheb Siddique
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|2
|Innings
|6
|2
|Overs
|55.0
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|0
|Runs
|204
|82
|Wickets
|5
|6
|Avg
|40.8
|13.66
|SR
|66
|18
|Eco
|3.7
|4.55
|BB
|2
|6
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|2
|Innings
|6
|1
|Not outs
|2
|0
|Runs
|5
|1
|Balls Faced
|38
|2
|Avg
|1.25
|1
|SR
|13.15
|50
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|2
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0