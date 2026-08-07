International career

Nangialai Kharoti, born on 25 April 2004, began his cricket journey with Afghanistan at a young age. Here's a look at his international career:

March 2024: Kharoti got his first call-up to the Afghanistan national team for the One Day International (ODI) series against Ireland.

12 March 2024: He debuted in an ODI match against Ireland.

March 2024: Kharoti was named in the T20I squad for the series against Ireland. 15 March 2024: He played his first T20I match against Ireland.

May 2024: Kharoti was part of Afghanistan's squad for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

June 2024: In the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Kharoti played three matches:

22 June 2024: Against Australia 24 June 2024: Against Bangladesh 26 June 2024: Against South Africa

January 2025: Kharoti was named as a reserve player for Afghanistan’s squad in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. If any players are injured, Kharoti will join the main team.

Leagues Participation

The Shpageeza Cricket League is a well-known domestic Twenty20 competition in Afghanistan. Nangialai Kharoti joined this league in 2020 and performed well in his first season. Here’s a look at his achievements in the league:

Shpageeza Cricket League

Kharoti played his first match in the Shpageeza Cricket League on 7 September 2020 for the Kabul Eagles. He stood out by taking 13 wickets in seven matches, tying for the most wickets in the tournament. In the final match, he earned the title of best player after scoring 25 runs and taking two wickets.

Year Team Notes 2020 Kabul Eagles Tied for most wickets (13 wickets in 7 matches), Best Player in the final

Domestic career

Nangialai Kharoti began his domestic career in 2020. He played his first Twenty20 match for Kabul Eagles on 7 September 2020 in the Shpageeza Cricket League. Kharoti took 13 wickets in seven matches, tying for the most wickets in the tournament. He was named man of the match in the final after scoring 25 runs and taking two wickets. He also earned the Best Emerging Player award.

Kharoti debuted in List A cricket on 12 October 2020 for Amo Region in the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament. He took 3 wickets for 17 runs in 8 overs during the tournament.

Records and achievements

Nangialai Kharoti has achieved several notable records in both batting and bowling.

He scored 7 runs for 50 and 100 points, with an S/R average of 13.66. His highest score was 27 runs against Bangladesh. As a bowler, Kharoti took 7 wickets, with an S/R average of 16.54 and an economy rate of 3.68.

In March 2024, he played his first ODI match against Ireland, scoring 10 runs in total. His highest score in this format was 10 runs. He also played 3 T20I matches that same year, where he averaged 4 runs per match, with his highest score being 4 runs, also against Ireland.

In 2020, Kharoti performed well in the Shpageeza Cricket League, where he took 13 wickets in seven matches. He was named Player of the Match in the final and was recognized as the Best Emerging Player. That same year, in the Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One-Day Tournament, he took 8 wickets in five matches.

Personal life

Nangialai Kharoti, like many public figures, keeps much of his personal life private. Here is a look at what is known about his life off the field.

Finance

As of 2025, Nangialai Kharoti’s net worth is around $200,000.

Family

There is no public information about Kharoti’s family or personal life.

Scandals

Kharoti has not been involved in any major controversies. However, during the third ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Sharjah on November 11, 2024, Kharoti knocked out Zachary Hassan with a direct kick in the 11th over of Bangladesh’s innings.

Fans

Kharoti has 28,000 followers on Instagram.