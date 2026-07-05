Naren Muralidaran

Naren Muralidaran

bowler

Full name:Naren Muralidaran
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Baduraliya CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches33
Innings02
Overs04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs046
Wickets02
Avg023
SR012
Eco011.5
BB02
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches33
Innings63
Not outs11
Runs2511
Balls Faced8318
Avg55.5
SR30.1261.11
Fours31
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest99
Hundreds00

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