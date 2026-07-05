Naren Muralidaran
bowler
|Full name:
|Naren Muralidaran
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|0
|2
|Overs
|0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|46
|Wickets
|0
|2
|Avg
|0
|23
|SR
|0
|12
|Eco
|0
|11.5
|BB
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|6
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|25
|11
|Balls Faced
|83
|18
|Avg
|5
|5.5
|SR
|30.12
|61.11
|Fours
|3
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0