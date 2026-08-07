Naveen Aayush Gurung

Naveen Aayush Gurung

batsman

Full name:Naveen Aayush Gurung
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Mizoram

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst class
Matches5
Innings8
Overs78.0
Balls-
Maidens11
Runs285
Wickets9
Avg31.66
SR52
Eco3.65
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueFirst class
Matches5
Innings8
Not outs3
Runs37
Balls Faced65
Avg7.4
SR56.92
Fours5
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest20
Hundreds0

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