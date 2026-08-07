Naveen Aayush Gurung
batsman
|Full name:
|Naveen Aayush Gurung
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|8
|Overs
|78.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|11
|Runs
|285
|Wickets
|9
|Avg
|31.66
|SR
|52
|Eco
|3.65
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|8
|Not outs
|3
|Runs
|37
|Balls Faced
|65
|Avg
|7.4
|SR
|56.92
|Fours
|5
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|20
|Hundreds
|0