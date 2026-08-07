Navin Michael S Param
all rounder
|Full name:
|Navin Michael S Param
|Nationality:
|Singapore
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|4
|20
|Innings
|5
|2
|5
|Overs
|11.3
|16.0
|11.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|79
|69
|79
|Wickets
|3
|4
|3
|Avg
|26.33
|17.25
|26.33
|SR
|23
|24
|23
|Eco
|6.86
|4.31
|6.86
|BB
|2
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|4
|20
|Innings
|18
|4
|18
|Not outs
|4
|1
|4
|Runs
|378
|104
|378
|Balls Faced
|323
|180
|323
|Avg
|27
|34.66
|27
|SR
|117.02
|57.77
|117.02
|Fours
|32
|9
|32
|Fifties
|2
|1
|2
|Sixies
|10
|1
|10
|Highest
|72
|66
|72
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0