Navin Michael S Param

Navin Michael S Param

all rounder

Full name:Navin Michael S Param
Nationality:Singapore
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Singapore

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches20420
Innings525
Overs11.316.011.3
Balls---
Maidens010
Runs796979
Wickets343
Avg26.3317.2526.33
SR232423
Eco6.864.316.86
BB232
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches20420
Innings18418
Not outs414
Runs378104378
Balls Faced323180323
Avg2734.6627
SR117.0257.77117.02
Fours32932
Fifties212
Sixies10110
Highest726672
Hundreds000

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