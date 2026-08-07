Navin Patel
bowler
|Full name:
|Navin Patel
|Nationality:
|New zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|14
|8
|Innings
|26
|8
|Overs
|431.2
|50.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|83
|3
|Runs
|1497
|274
|Wickets
|49
|4
|Avg
|30.55
|68.5
|SR
|52.81
|75
|Eco
|3.47
|5.48
|BB
|8
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|14
|8
|Innings
|22
|7
|Not outs
|4
|3
|Runs
|220
|76
|Balls Faced
|478
|121
|Avg
|12.22
|19
|SR
|46.02
|62.8
|Fours
|22
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|Highest
|47
|37
|Hundreds
|0
|0