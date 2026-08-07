Navin Patel

Navin Patel

bowler

Full name:Navin Patel
Nationality:New zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Stags

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches148
Innings268
Overs431.250.0
Balls--
Maidens833
Runs1497274
Wickets494
Avg30.5568.5
SR52.8175
Eco3.475.48
BB82
4w10
5w30
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches148
Innings227
Not outs43
Runs22076
Balls Faced478121
Avg12.2219
SR46.0262.8
Fours223
Fifties00
Sixies21
Highest4737
Hundreds00

Another Players

Leopard, Christian Kevin

Leopard, Christian Kevin

Wiggins, Bayley

Wiggins, Bayley

Bruce, Tom

Bruce, Tom

Clarkson, Joshua Andrew

Clarkson, Joshua Andrew

Toole, Raymond

Toole, Raymond

Tickner, Blair

Tickner, Blair

Cobb, Josh

Cobb, Josh

Clark, William

Clark, William

Patel, Ajaz

Patel, Ajaz

Field, Joey

Field, Joey