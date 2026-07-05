Nayan Valeed Veetil
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nayan Valeed Veetil
|Nationality:
|Qatar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|1
|7
|Innings
|7
|1
|7
|Overs
|20.4
|3.0
|20.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|165
|19
|165
|Wickets
|4
|1
|4
|Avg
|41.25
|19
|41.25
|SR
|31
|18
|31
|Eco
|7.98
|6.33
|7.98
|BB
|1
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|1
|7
|Innings
|4
|1
|4
|Not outs
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|56
|52
|56
|Balls Faced
|55
|63
|55
|Avg
|28
|52
|28
|SR
|101.81
|82.53
|101.81
|Fours
|2
|2
|2
|Fifties
|1
|1
|1
|Sixies
|3
|2
|3
|Highest
|53
|52
|53
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0