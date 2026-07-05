Nayan Valeed Veetil

Nayan Valeed Veetil

all rounder

Full name:Nayan Valeed Veetil
Nationality:Qatar

Teams

2023 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches717
Innings717
Overs20.43.020.4
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs16519165
Wickets414
Avg41.251941.25
SR311831
Eco7.986.337.98
BB111
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches717
Innings414
Not outs202
Runs565256
Balls Faced556355
Avg285228
SR101.8182.53101.81
Fours222
Fifties111
Sixies323
Highest535253
Hundreds000

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