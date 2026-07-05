Nikhil Dutta

Nikhil Dutta

bowler

Full name:Nikhil Dutta
Nationality:Canada
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Canada

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches61914523
Innings51914423
Overs39.064.023.0352.179.0
Balls-----
Maidens104230
Runs166423861391531
Wickets41825723
Avg41.523.54324.423.08
SR58.521.336937.0720.6
Eco4.256.63.733.946.72
BB24244
4w01011
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches61914523
Innings562367
Not outs23274
Runs81632949472
Balls Faced1404611091253
Avg2721017.0324
SR57.85136.9526.3654.16135.84
Fours543255
Fifties10020
Sixies430133
Highest5627275627
Hundreds00000

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