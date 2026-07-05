Nikhil Dutta
bowler
|Full name:
|Nikhil Dutta
|Nationality:
|Canada
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|19
|1
|45
|23
|Innings
|5
|19
|1
|44
|23
|Overs
|39.0
|64.0
|23.0
|352.1
|79.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|4
|23
|0
|Runs
|166
|423
|86
|1391
|531
|Wickets
|4
|18
|2
|57
|23
|Avg
|41.5
|23.5
|43
|24.4
|23.08
|SR
|58.5
|21.33
|69
|37.07
|20.6
|Eco
|4.25
|6.6
|3.73
|3.94
|6.72
|BB
|2
|4
|2
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|19
|1
|45
|23
|Innings
|5
|6
|2
|36
|7
|Not outs
|2
|3
|2
|7
|4
|Runs
|81
|63
|29
|494
|72
|Balls Faced
|140
|46
|110
|912
|53
|Avg
|27
|21
|0
|17.03
|24
|SR
|57.85
|136.95
|26.36
|54.16
|135.84
|Fours
|5
|4
|3
|25
|5
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Sixies
|4
|3
|0
|13
|3
|Highest
|56
|27
|27
|56
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0