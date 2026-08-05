Match details Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers T20i Global T20 Canada 05.08.2026

T20i

TOR
TOR
MON
MON

Match Info

Match:Global T20 Canada 2026
Date:Saturday, July 25, 2026 - Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Wednesday, August 05, 2026 08:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Toronto Nationals Squad

Players
BenchAfridi Shaheen, Ayub Saim, Bin Zafar Saad, Dilraj Deol, Dutta Nikhil, Erasmus Gerhard, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Gous Andries, Hossain Rishad, Kapoor Armaan, Khan Zaman, Kirton Nicholas, Kumar Rohit, Malik Farhan, Mann Kanwar, Matharu Jatinder, Munro Colin, Nawaz Mohammad, Rohid Muhammad, Shafique Abdullah, Shazad Rommel, Shepherd Romario, Siddique Zunaed, Singh Jagandeep, Smit JJ, Van der Dussen Rassie

Montreal Tigers Squad

Players
BenchBajwa Dilpreet Singh, Bosch Corbin, Dhull Parveen, Hundal Yuvraj Singh, Khan Zahoor, Latham Tom, Lynn Chris, Manenti Benjamin, Naveen-ul-Haq, Omarzai Azmatullah, Raina Prabhasees, Randhawa Charanjit, Ravi Anoop, Rutherford Sherfane, Saifuddin Mohammad, Sana Kaleem, Varadharajan Aaditya

Venue Guide

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