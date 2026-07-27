Match details Brampton Wolves vs Toronto Nationals T20i Global T20 Canada 27.07.2026

T20i

BRA
BRA
TOR
TOR

Match Info

Match:Global T20 Canada 2026
Date:Saturday, July 25, 2026 - Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, July 27, 2026 08:00 PM (GMT+0)
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Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Brampton Wolves Squad

Players
BenchBahia Harmandeep, Brathwaite Carlos, Brown Josh, Dutt Aryan, Herft Kobe, Jarvis Jack, Jawadullah Muhammad, Johnson Aaron, Mansingh Abhijai, Munsey George, Singh Ravinder Pal, Singh Robin, Singh Semarjeet, Tathgur Kanwarpal, Tye Andrew, Warner David, Webster Beau

Toronto Nationals Squad

Players
BenchAfridi Shaheen, Ayub Saim, Bin Zafar Saad, Dilraj Deol, Dutta Nikhil, Erasmus Gerhard, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Gous Andries, Hossain Rishad, Kapoor Armaan, Khan Zaman, Kirton Nicholas, Kumar Rohit, Malik Farhan, Mann Kanwar, Matharu Jatinder, Munro Colin, Nawaz Mohammad, Rohid Muhammad, Shafique Abdullah, Shazad Rommel, Shepherd Romario, Siddique Zunaed, Singh Jagandeep, Smit JJ, Van der Dussen Rassie

Venue Guide

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