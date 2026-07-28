Match details Toronto Nationals vs Surrey Jaguars T20i Global T20 Canada 28.07.2026

T20i

TOR
TOR
SUR
SUR

Match Info

Match:Global T20 Canada 2026
Date:Saturday, July 25, 2026 - Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, July 28, 2026 08:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Toronto Nationals Squad

Players
BenchAfridi Shaheen, Ayub Saim, Bin Zafar Saad, Dilraj Deol, Dutta Nikhil, Erasmus Gerhard, Farooqi Fazalhaq, Gous Andries, Hossain Rishad, Kapoor Armaan, Khan Zaman, Kirton Nicholas, Kumar Rohit, Malik Farhan, Mann Kanwar, Matharu Jatinder, Munro Colin, Nawaz Mohammad, Rohid Muhammad, Shafique Abdullah, Shazad Rommel, Shepherd Romario, Siddique Zunaed, Singh Jagandeep, Smit JJ, Van der Dussen Rassie

Surrey Jaguars Squad

Players
BenchBhagwan Udhaya, Cheema Rizwan, Dhaliwal Navneet, Gill Mansab, Hinds Terrance, Joshi Padam, Lister Benjamin, Mayers Kyle, McMullen Brandon, Movva Shreyas, Nabi Mohammad, Narine Sunil, Siddiqui Junaid, Singh Harmeet, Singh Virandeep, Stoinis Marcus, Tariq Hamza, van Beek Logan

Venue Guide

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