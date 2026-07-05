Nikin Jose

Nikin Jose

batsman

Full name:Nikin Jose
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Karnataka

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches915
Innings10
Overs2.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs30
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco1.50
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches915
Innings1314
Not outs23
Runs547572
Balls Faced1045743
Avg49.7252
SR52.3476.98
Fours6060
Fifties44
Sixies32
Highest109100
Hundreds11

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