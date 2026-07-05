Nikin Jose
batsman
|Full name:
|Nikin Jose
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|15
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|2.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|3
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|1.5
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|9
|15
|Innings
|13
|14
|Not outs
|2
|3
|Runs
|547
|572
|Balls Faced
|1045
|743
|Avg
|49.72
|52
|SR
|52.34
|76.98
|Fours
|60
|60
|Fifties
|4
|4
|Sixies
|3
|2
|Highest
|109
|100
|Hundreds
|1
|1