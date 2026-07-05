Nimanda Madushanka Subasinghe
all rounder
|Full name:
|Nimanda Madushanka Subasinghe
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|33
|23
|Innings
|27
|23
|23
|Overs
|171.3
|115.1
|69.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|15
|2
|1
|Runs
|721
|644
|506
|Wickets
|16
|22
|34
|Avg
|45.06
|29.27
|14.88
|SR
|64.31
|31.4
|12.29
|Eco
|4.2
|5.59
|7.26
|BB
|3
|4
|5
|4w
|0
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|33
|23
|Innings
|42
|26
|20
|Not outs
|5
|1
|4
|Runs
|765
|458
|259
|Balls Faced
|1072
|446
|176
|Avg
|20.67
|18.32
|16.18
|SR
|71.36
|102.69
|147.15
|Fours
|58
|27
|19
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|37
|26
|14
|Highest
|126
|80
|47
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0