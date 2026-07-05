Nimanda Madushanka Subasinghe

Nimanda Madushanka Subasinghe

all rounder

Full name:Nimanda Madushanka Subasinghe
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Bloomfield Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches293323
Innings272323
Overs171.3115.169.4
Balls---
Maidens1521
Runs721644506
Wickets162234
Avg45.0629.2714.88
SR64.3131.412.29
Eco4.25.597.26
BB345
4w011
5w001
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches293323
Innings422620
Not outs514
Runs765458259
Balls Faced1072446176
Avg20.6718.3216.18
SR71.36102.69147.15
Fours582719
Fifties110
Sixies372614
Highest1268047
Hundreds200

Another Players

de Silva, Yohan

de Silva, Yohan

Tharindu, Nimesh

Tharindu, Nimesh

Madusanka, Lahiru

Madusanka, Lahiru

Abeyrathne, Abeygoda Liyanage Kasun Lakruwan

Abeyrathne, Abeygoda Liyanage Kasun Lakruwan

Karunanayake, Nipun

Karunanayake, Nipun

Komasaru, Chanaka

Komasaru, Chanaka

Fernando, Ashan

Fernando, Ashan

Warnapura, Madawa

Warnapura, Madawa

Perera, Hasitha

Perera, Hasitha

Vithana, Harsha

Vithana, Harsha