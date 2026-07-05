Ashan Dilhara
bowler
|Full name:
|Ashan Dilhara
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|6
|4
|Innings
|9
|6
|4
|Overs
|58.0
|18.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|0
|0
|Runs
|207
|104
|68
|Wickets
|4
|6
|4
|Avg
|51.75
|17.33
|17
|SR
|87
|18
|13.5
|Eco
|3.56
|5.77
|7.55
|BB
|2
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|6
|4
|Innings
|6
|4
|3
|Not outs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|45
|14
|14
|Balls Faced
|88
|26
|21
|Avg
|7.5
|3.5
|4.66
|SR
|51.13
|53.84
|66.66
|Fours
|6
|2
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|17
|7
|12
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0