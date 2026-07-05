Ashan Dilhara

Ashan Dilhara

bowler

Full name:Ashan Dilhara

Teams

2023 Teams

Ace Capital CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches564
Innings964
Overs58.018.09.0
Balls---
Maidens600
Runs20710468
Wickets464
Avg51.7517.3317
SR871813.5
Eco3.565.777.55
BB242
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches564
Innings643
Not outs000
Runs451414
Balls Faced882621
Avg7.53.54.66
SR51.1353.8466.66
Fours621
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest17712
Hundreds000

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