Nondumiso Shangase News View all Go beyond the basics with Nondumiso Shangase, the composed right-arm off-spinner. We've gathered insights into her dedicated focus on economy rates and the core motivation to be South Africa's most reliable mid-innings choke artist.

International career

2019: Earned her first senior call-up for the home series against Pakistan. Made her WT20I debut on May 19 in Pietermaritzburg. Delivered a steady spell and gained early praise for control under pressure. Made her WODI debut on October 9 in Vadodara during the India tour.

2020: Named in South Africa’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

2021: Returned to regular international duty after the COVID break. On February 3 in Durban, she produced her best WT20I bowling figures – 3 for 20 against Pakistan. On March 17 in Lucknow, she recorded 2 for 43, her best figures in WODIs. Joined the South Africa Emerging Women’s squad for the Bangladesh tour.

2023: Re-entered the national setup and took part in South Africa’s tour of the West Indies later in the year.

2024: Played in the away series in Pakistan in September, taking 1 for 25 in three overs in one of the T20Is, and featured in the home T20I series against England in November. Her final T20I took place on November 27 in Benoni.

2025: Confirmed in South Africa’s final squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. Appeared in the semifinal on October 29 in Guwahati, where South Africa beat England. Played in the World Cup final on November 2 in Navi Mumbai, the first final in South African women’s cricket history. Also toured the West Indies earlier in the year and contributed in both formats.

Leagues Participation

Domestic career

Records and achievements

2019: Made her WT20I debut on 19 May against Pakistan in Pietermaritzburg.

2019: Made her WODI debut on 9 October against India in Vadodara.

2021: Produced her best WT20I figures – 3/20 against Pakistan in Durban on 3 February.

2021: Recorded her best WODI figures – 2/43 against India in Lucknow on 17 March.

2021: Scored her maiden List A century, an unbeaten 104 for KZN Coastal Women against Easterns.

2021: Achieved her best domestic bowling return – 4/9 in provincial List A cricket.

2020: Selected for South Africa’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

2019: Included in the Terblanche XI for the inaugural Women’s T20 Super League.

2023–2025: Served as captain of the Hollywoodbets KZN Coastal Women's one-day side.

2025: Named in South Africa’s World Cup squad, part of the group that reached the first ODI World Cup final in the country’s women’s cricket history.

2014–2025: Completed more than ten years of provincial cricket for KwaZulu-Natal.

Personal life

Family

Finance

Scandals

Fans

Nondumiso Precious Shangase was born on April 5, 1996, in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. She plays as a right-arm off-spinner and right-handed batter. Her path to the national team began in 2019, and by 2025, she had played in World Cups, major tours, and several key limited-overs series for South Africa.By late 2025, Shangase had played about 20 ODIs and 13 T20Is. Her international bests stand at 3/20 in WT20Is and 2/43 in WODIs, and she remains part of one of the most important squads in South Africa’s history — the team that reached the 2025 World Cup final.Nondumiso Shangase has not taken part in any major franchise leagues, including the Women’s Premier League or overseas T20 competitions.Nondumiso Shangase built her domestic career through the KwaZulu-Natal system. She entered the provincial pathway as a teenager and progressed from the under-19 setup into the senior squad by the 2014/15 season. She represented KwaZulu-Natal Women in both the CSA Women’s Provincial One-Day and T20 Challenge competitions until the 2019 restructuring. After the split into KZN Coastal and KZN Inland, she joined KZN Coastal Women and stayed with the side through the 2024/25 season. One of her major domestic highlights came in 2021 when she scored 104 not out against Easterns, her first century in provincial cricket. She later stepped into leadership and captained the KZN Coastal one-day squad, guiding a young group and maintaining consistent performances with the ball. Her best bowling figures in provincial List A cricket include 4 for 9, and her overall contributions place her among the most reliable senior players in the Dolphins and KZN Coastal setup. She also featured in the Women’s T20 Super League in 2019, playing for the Terblanche XI in an event designed to gather South Africa’s top domestic players.Nondumiso Shangase has built her career through steady progress in both domestic and international cricket. Her milestones reflect years of commitment to KwaZulu-Natal cricket and important moments with the South African national team.Nondumiso Shangase keeps most of her private life out of public view. Media coverage around her usually focuses on her cricket career, her work in the KwaZulu-Natal setup, and her role within the national squad. Only limited, cautious information appears in reliable sources.Verified profiles do not list detailed family information. One report states that she lost her parents at a young age and grew up in Inanda under the care of her grandmother, with support from an older brother.No trustworthy figure exists for her total income or net worth.She has no reported controversies, disciplinary issues, or adverse media incidents.Her personal social-media presence is unclear. Several accounts use her name, but none are verified, and no official source confirms which account is hers. She appears regularly on CSA, SuperSport, and ICC platforms through match clips and team content.