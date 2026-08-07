Noorullah Ayobi

Noorullah Ayobi

batsman

Full name:Noorullah Ayobi
Nationality:United arab emirates
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings22
Not outs11
Runs66
Balls Faced1717
Avg66
SR35.2935.29
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest55
Hundreds00

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